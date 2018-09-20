Alleged Nokia 7.1 Plus leak shows off notched display, dual-cameras, Android One branding

Nokia has been making a big comeback in recent months with some impressive hardware. This year, one of the company’s most well-received devices has been the Nokia 7 Plus, and today we may be getting a look at its successor, the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus is set to arrive just months after the original’s debut early this year, but it’s set to make some big changes. New renders have leaked out courtesy of MySmartPrice which reveal several interesting details.

The biggest change most users will immediately notice is the addition of a notched display. It’s unclear if there are any big size changes here, but the Nokia 7.1 Plus ditches the sizeable top bezel of the 7 Plus for an average-sized notch. It appears that the notch contains a camera and an earpiece, and other sensors are likely there as well. As for the bottom bezel, it’s about the same size as the 7 Plus, but this time there’s a Nokia logo down there.

Around back, the Nokia 7.1 Plus has a rear fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera array with a Zeiss lens. That dual-camera also appears to stick out from the back of the phone just a bit. There’s also some Android One branding on the rear which lines up with the software we’re seeing on board. The side, of course, packs the power and volume buttons as well. It appears that Nokia has opted for a glass design this time around as well. The overall design bears a strong resemblance to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

It’s still unclear what the Nokia 7.1 Plus will bring to the table in terms of specifications. However, the phone is expected to be another “affordable flagship,” possibly offering Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset.

