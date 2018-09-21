Alphabet Scoop 025: Google Home Hub leaks, ‘Nocturne’ Pixel tablet, Pixel Stand first look

This week we talk about the big Google Home Hub leak, the Nocturne Pixel tablet leak (probably Google’s?), and the first look at the long-rumored Pixel Stand for the Pixel 3.
- ‘Google Home Hub’ is Google’s first-party Smart Display, leaks in new renders
- Google Home Hub may be priced aggressively at $149, a reported retail listing says
- Comment: A few places Google Home Hub can one up the Smart Display competition
- Brydge accidentally reveals its new Chrome OS keyboards, possible Pixelbook hardware
- Google Pixel 3 ‘pink’ variant hinted at in Japanese teaser site source code
- Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leak again in first purported official press renders
- Google Pixel 3 teaser page for Japan gets a new URL, minor updates
- Latest Pixel 3 XL leak focusses on dual front-facing cameras, new Google Assistant UI
- Possible first look at Google’s ‘Pixel Stand’ charging accessory for Pixel 3/XL [Update]
- Google Daydream testing AR, 6DoF controllers w/ ML, and mobile Android apps in VR
- Here’s every new Android phone being announced in October — it’s going to be a busy month
- Hands-on: Fuchsia OS, meet Chrome — or at least a rudimentary Chromium build [Video]
- Google, carriers begin enabling ELS on Android for more accurate location when calling 911
- Google Play Points rewards program goes official, only works in Japan for now
- Google Photos 4.1 preps new ‘live albums’ that auto-add people, pets [APK Insight]
- Gboard 7.6 briefly enables floating keyboard, preps Smart Reply, more [APK Insight]
- Gmail’s Smart Reply prototype thought ‘Sent from my iPhone’ was a good response
- Gmail will soon let you disable Smart Reply on the desktop
