OnePlus 6T battery size will apparently be increased to 3,700 mAh

OnePlus’ trend of releasing two phones per year isn’t stopping anytime soon, and as October approaches we’re looking forward to the launch of the OnePlus 6T. The company already confirmed a larger battery for the device, but thanks to a leaked image, we might know exactly how much larger the OnePlus 6T battery will be.

The best gifts for Android users

A leaked photo from Weibo (via MySmartPrice) shows off the battery cell that will apparently be found within the OnePlus 6T. It seems that where the OnePlus 6 offers up a 3,300 mAh battery, the 6T will upgrade that to 3,700 mAh. That’s roughly a 12% increase and should lead to improved endurance.

The OnePlus 6 already has solid battery life, so the extra capacity of the OnePlus 6T battery should improve things all the more. It’s unclear, though, exactly how much of an improvement to expect.

Of course, the OnePlus 6T is also expected to make some other big improvements. This includes a larger display with a “waterdrop” notch, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also confirmed to drop the headphone jack, a change that certainly has users up in arms. With that removal and the slightly thicker size, though, OnePlus has clearly taken advantage of the extra space with the larger OnePlus 6T battery.

An October 17th event is currently expected for the OnePlus 6T launch.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: