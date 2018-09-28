Photos of Google Pixel 3 XL cases on Pixel 2 XL show the devices’ physical differences

You probably already know that the Google Pixel 3 XL looks strikingly similar to its older Google Pixel 2 XL brethren in more ways than one, but it seems the devices are just different enough that their cases won’t be interchangeable. That’s according to some new photos showing what Pixel 3 XL cases look like on last year’s flagship model…

The photos come via a Redditor who bought a handful of low-quality Google Pixel 3 XL cases from China. While it might seem dubious to trust these cases, the real dimensions and CADs for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL have been floating around for months, so these cases are likely very accurate.

A white case shows the physical design discrepancies most obviously. As you can se here, the lock button and volume rocker on the Google Pixel 3 XL have been moved up ever-so-slightly, so a Pixel 3 XL case put on a Pixel 2 XL actually seems to press down the volume down button.

On the back side of the device, we can see a similar issue with slapping a Google Pixel 3 XL case on the Pixel 2 XL. The fingerprint sensor seems be out of alignment — but only just so — while the camera and flash also don’t seem to fit the cutout quite right.

Another Pixel 3 XL case shows some of the other differences between the devices that we already knew about. You can see the small hole for the device’s top microphone has been moved to the right side, so that’s going to be a no-go. That said, the USB-C port lines up fine it seems.

Not much you see in these pictures is all that new, but they do give us even more illustration of how the new Pixel compares to the last one. For yet another look at how the two phones compare, check out another photo comparison showing the differences in the display — someone got their hands on a Pixel 3 XL screen protector and laid it on top of the 2 XL to see how big the notch is.

We already know almost everything Google Pixel 3, including specs like the Snapdragon 845 system on a chip and an Adreno 630 GPU, and its 4GB of RAM. Both will launch with Android 9 Pie, bring better cameras, pack wireless charging (alongside a new Pixel Stand accessory), and more.

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL will launch at Google’s annual “Made by Google” event on October 9th in New York City. Google plans to hold concurrent events in Paris and London, as well as Germany (and perhaps even Japan) as well. We’ll be on the ground to keep you in the loop.

