Google Pixel 3: What the 9to5Google team is looking forward to most [Video]

A year after the debut of Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, we’re right back here looking forward to the company’s next smartphones. We already know pretty much everything there is to know about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and that gives us a lot to look forward to. Through all of the coverage, here’s what the 9to5Google team is looking forward to most.

The best gifts for Android users

Abner Li – A Redesign of the Smaller Pixel

Not everyone wants the bigger flagship, but last year’s Pixel 2 had an unflattering design that turned many over to the more modern-looking Pixel 2 XL. With the Pixel 3, we’re again looking at two distinctly different designs, but the smaller model has seen the biggest improvements. Gone are the insanely huge bezels of the Pixel 2, instead it’s replaced with an 18:9 display and thinner bezels all around. For those who prefer the smaller Pixel like our own Abner Li, this alone is a huge reason to look forward to the debut of the Google Pixel 3.

Stephen Hall – A Better Vibration Motor (Shocker, right?)

If you’ve spent any time following our managing editor, Stephen Hall, you’re probably aware that he’s pretty obsessed with the vibration motor in smartphones. Needless to say, he’s pretty hyped for the possibility of a better motor in the Pixel 3 family of smartphones, and I’d say that’s very much justified. We’ve heard from some hands-on experience that the vibration motor in the Google Pixel 3 is “as good if not better than the iPhone” and as bold of a claim as that is, it’s definitely something to look forward to.

The latest hands-on with Pixel 3 XL actually has a new detail. Rozetked says the vibration motor is "better" than iPhone X. I'm…. cautiously optimistic. https://t.co/4Y9kySgOSA pic.twitter.com/nbFCaSr6uM — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) September 27, 2018

Damien Wilde – What the Two Front-Facing Cameras Will Do

The notch has obviously been an extremely controversial part of the Pixel 3 XL leaks, but one thing many neglect to look at is the fact that both the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL house two cameras in the front. Our own Damien Wilde, despite not being much of a selfie-taker, is interested in what Google plans on doing with those cameras. We’ve already made a report that, apparently, Google has some ideas on improving selfies with these cameras, and one of them is a wide-angle sensor. One can still hope that face unlock will be included in some capacity as well.

Dylan – Camera Improvements

Our resident APK diver Dylan is also excited for the Google Pixel 3 for a reason that everyone is always excited for Google’s latest – the camera. Google’s past Pixel releases have had the best cameras in the industry, and there’s no reason to expect the Pixel 3 to be any different. Camera improvements are always expected on a new device, and it seems like this year’s phone is going to add improvements, despite still having a single rear lens, but also with some help from Google Lens for some AI features. Based on early samples, it’s another shooter to look forward to.

Ben Schoon – Wireless Charging

Personally, I’ve been a fan of wireless charging for a long time. I loved it when it was included on Google’s Nexus devices, but I was really disappointed when it was dropped ahead of the Pixel. We’ve seen in leaks already that it’s making a comeback on the Pixel 3, and I’m really excited about that. Being able to juice up my device without plugging in a USB-C cable is always appreciated, and it’s something I’ve gotten used to again on devices from Samsung, LG, and even my recent iPhone X purchase.

Kyle Bradshaw – Pixel Stand

On a similar note to myself, our resident Fuchsia expert Kyle Bradshaw is looking forward to Google’s official wireless charger, the Pixel Stand. We first uncovered this accessory months ago, and from what we know it’s going to enable some special features on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. This should essentially turn it into a “Smart Display.” Kyle says that he’s looking forward to this feature especially for how it’s going to look on his desk and how it’ll keep him better connected to notifications.

What Are You Excited for on the Google Pixel 3?

Do you agree with our picks? Do you have a specific feature you’re looking forward to on Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL? Drop a comment below and let’s talk more about it!

More on Google Pixel 3: