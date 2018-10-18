Google officially opens up Digital Wellbeing to Android One devices running Pie

One of the most exciting additions to Android Pie has been that of Digital Wellbeing. The handy tool makes it easy to keep tabs on your daily smartphone usage and cut back where needed. At launch, Google didn’t specify if this tool would be available on non-Pixel devices, but today, a changelog has confirmed that Android One devices will get in on the fun.

The best gifts for Android users

Noted by Android Police, the official changelog for Digital Wellbeing in the Play Store has confirmed that the app is being expanded beyond Pixel devices. With this latest update, it now works with all Android One devices, as long as they’re running Android Pie. Previously, the app’s changelog specifically noted that you had to have a Pixel, but it now mentions Android One right alongside that.

WHAT’S NEW To try the new features, you must be a Beta tester and have a Google Pixel or Android One phone with Android 9 Pie. Sign up at https://goo.gl/tjFBph, or scroll to the end of the Play Store listing and tap “I’m in”.

So far, this only includes the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus (in the Pie beta). The Nokia 7 Plus was previously shown running Digital Wellbeing right ahead of its official Pie rollout. It’s unclear if Google will continue to expand this feature past Android One and Pixel devices, though.

More on Android One:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: