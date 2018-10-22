Google Pixel 3 gets a transparent makeover and it’s one of the best we’ve seen [Video]

For the past year or so, YouTuber JerryRigEverything has been taking our favorite glass-backed smartphones and ripping them open to give them a makeover with a glass back. Now, he’s delivered a transparent Pixel 3.

Once the back panel of the Pixel 3 is removed, the first step to clarify the glass is to disconnect the camera and fingerprint sensor. Once that’s done, the video details the tedious process of scraping off the paint under the glass. No chemicals were needed to do this as was needed on other phones. Ensuring a full removal of the adhesive Google uses is another step in this process, as is giving the glass a final cleaning. To seal things back up, double-sided adhesive tape is required.

Under the glass, the Pixel 3 shows off a very clean interior. I definitely agree with the host, Zack, on saying that this is probably one of the best looking transparent devices he’s done to date. The wireless charging coils add a nice flair, the components look clean, and the frosted glass is a really nice touch as well. I’d certainly love a transparent Pixel 3 in my pocket.

As usual, this is a process that no one should try for themselves. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both IP68 water resistant phones, so removing the back compromises that. Further, using tools to open up the back can easily result in the components being damaged.

