WhatsApp stickers are here… finally

The world’s most popular messaging platform has finally added the ability to send stickers in conversations and group chats. Having been available in just about every other messaging platform, this will be a welcome addition to the millions who use WhatsApp daily.

In an official blog post on their website today, WhatsApp finally confirmed support for third-party stickers on the platform, with cross compatibility support between iOS and Android. Developers will be able to build stickers exactly 512 x 512 pixels and less than 100 KB in size.

To use the new stickers on Android, you simply have to access the built-in WhatsApp emoji menu and scroll to the far right option. At present there aren’t a great deal of stickers to choose from, but expect that to improve and increase over the next few weeks and months.

WhatApp has enlisted the help of artists to help bolster the sticker options, but if we had to guess, we have to think that many of the sticker packs found on Facebook Messenger will find a new home on WhatsApp in the near future.

For those interested in creating their own sticker pack, a post on WhatsApp website details how to get started.

If you’re wondering when you’re going to see this update, the new feature is slowly rolling out to devices over the coming weeks, so you may have to wait a little while before you can get the update.

