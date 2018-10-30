Original Huawei Watch and Watch 2 pick up Wear OS UI refresh, performance improvements

Back in the days of Android Wear, the Huawei Watch was the piece of hardware that turned heads and took out wallets. Now, over three years later, that product is still being updated, and the latest update delivers a refreshed interface and improvements to performance on both the first and second generations of the product.

Over the past couple of days, Wear OS v2.17 has been rolling out to the original Huawei Watch as well as the Watch 2. We’ve had some send in tips and Android Police also reports that this update delivers the latest Wear OS interface update. That brings along the same new gestures which add Google Assistant and Fit shortcuts.

Some users also report that this update seems to improve overall performance on the watch as well. Most aging Wear OS devices haven’t done too well in performance over time, so it’s good to see Huawei’s hardware getting an upgrade. Unfortunately, it does seem that battery life may have taken a hit in the process, but it’s a bit too early to tell for sure.

