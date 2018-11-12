Here’s where to watch the Chrome Dev Summit 2018 opening keynote [Livestream]

Last week, we saw a variety of major announcements for Android at the Android Dev Summit, including fresh support for a new type of device called foldables. Today, Chrome is taking its turn in the spotlight, with Day 1 of the Chrome Dev Summit 2018. Here’s where to watch the opening keynote.

Starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET, Ben Galbraith, the director of Chrome, will take the stage at the Chrome Dev Summit 2018 to talk about “the web platform’s latest advancements and the evolving landscape.” The keynote should last about thirty minutes and is being live-streamed on YouTube and is embedded below.

Chrome Dev Summit 2018 takes place over the next two days with a variety of different sessions regarding the present and future of Chrome and the web. Some of the discussions include caching, JavaScript performance, WebAssembly, and Portals.

Watch Chrome Dev Summit 2018 Opening Keynote

