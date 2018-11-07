Here’s where to watch the Android Dev Summit 2018 opening keynote [Livestream]

While Google I/O is where Google pulls off the wraps from some of its biggest announcements each year, developers can still gain a lot of knowledge from the company’s annual Android Dev Summit. Here’s where to watch the opening keynote for Android Dev Summit 2018.

Starting at 10AM PT/1PM ET, David Burke will take the stage at the Dev Summit 2018 to talk about “the present and future of Android development.” The keynote should last about an hour and is being live-streamed on YouTube in the embed video below.

Android Dev Summit 2018 takes place over the next two days with dozens of different sessions regarding the latest in Android app development. This includes work with Kotlin, notifications, Autofill, app optimization, App Bundles, Instant Apps, and much more. Wear OS and Android TV will also see a fair bit of attention at the Summit.

Watch Android Dev Summit 2018 Opening Keynote

