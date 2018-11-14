The Moto Z3 becomes the ‘world’s first’ 5G-upgradeable smartphone

Whilst we won’t actually see 5G services go live for devices until 2019, Verizon has completed the world’s first 5G data transmission on a smartphone. The device in question, the Moto Z3 with a 5G Moto Mod attached, is now officially the world’s first commercially available 5G device.

Technically, it’s the world’s first 5G-upgradable smartphone and Verizon even knows this. A post on Twitter even confirmed it to Verizon customers and shows the device connected to the 5G network but only via a status bar icon.

Oddly, the network connection level is at just one bar, but that is likely due to the 5G infrastructure being so infantile at this point. Verizon worked with Samsung to produce the 5G radio in the new Moto Mod, whilst Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G modem is packed inside of the snap-on accessory.

Connectivity was tested via the simple acts of video calling and internet browsing, but as stats nerds, we’d love to see a few proper speed tests to really get our juices flowing.

It’s happening! This is the first time a 5G-upgradeable smartphone, the Moto Z3, is connecting to our 5G Ultra Wideband network. #FirstOn5G #Verizon #5G — Verizon (@verizon) November 14, 2018

At the moment there are only a few US cities where Verizon’s 5G service is available. We could definitely see more users opt for home internet services judging solely from the connection speeds purported from 5G connectivity.

This definitely throws shade on OnePlus, after co-founder Carl Pei has made his desires known of becoming the first OEM to release a 5G capable smartphone to the market. Although this workaround using additional hardware might have some consider the Moto Z3 as more the vessel, with the 5G Moto Mod being the actual catalyst for this connection.

