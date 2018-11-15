Pixel 3 XL buzzing issue will be patched ‘in the coming weeks’

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have not been without their fair share of problems. Judging from our recent poll, many of you have run into at least one Pixel 3 issue or another. Another one of these issues, a strange buzzing noise on the Pixel 3 XL, has been confirmed to be getting a fix soon.

The issue, which does not seem to occur on all Google Pixel 3 XL models, is described by those who hear it as a buzzing noise or an ‘electrical distortion‘. Thankfully, the problem only seems to occur with low-to-mid range frequency sounds at less than 50% volume.

This buzzing problem may ring a bell, as the Pixel 2 XL had a similar issue at launch. Those affected at the time were advised to simply seek an RMA and get a new device. This year, it may not necessarily be a hardware issue, as some of those who have gotten a replacement Pixel 3 XL still seem to experience the buzzing.

Android Police has received a tip that this issue will soon be fixed, according to a Google customer support representative. Surprisingly, the solution to the Pixel 3 XL buzzing will come from a software update.

I’ve checked with my resources and we will be rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to address the audible buzzing in certain instances at lower volumes. Please be assured, this issue will be fixed in coming updates.

Of course, customer support is not always the best source of accurate information, so Android Police thoughtfully confirmed with Google that the information is accurate. Given the wording used, it’s likely that this may be part of the December security patch, which may include fixes for other problems like disappearing text messages.

I find it very interesting that Google is able to fix the issue with software alone. My guess would be that they’re re-tuning the equalizer for the Pixel 3 XL to somehow cancel out the buzzing.

Let us know in the comments if you’ve run into any issues with your Pixel 3 XL buzzing unusually.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: