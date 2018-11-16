182: Pixel 3 ‘Lite’ leak & BOGO 50% off deal, Call Screen, Diane Greene | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a leak of the so-called Pixel 3 Lite aka ‘Sargo’, which is apparently a mid-range Pixel 3, some deals on regular Pixel 3s, Call Screen on Pixel 2, and Diane Greene departs.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- Alleged photos of Pixel 3 Lite aka ‘Sargo’ leak w/ headphone jack, Snapdragon 670 [Gallery]
- Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL BOGO ‘up to 50% off’ deal now live, here’s how to get the max discount
- Google’s ‘Call Screen’ feature now rolling out to some Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL users
- Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene leaving in January, Oracle president taking over
- Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch falls to $179 shipped ahead of Black Friday ($100 off)
- Echo and Fire tablet discounts abound to start the Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday event
- 9to5Toys Black Friday
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!