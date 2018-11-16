Google Search is adding user comments, starting with live sports

Back in October, Google announced that it was killing Google+ for consumers following a privacy bug. While serving as an admission that the company’s take on social failed, it has become clear in recent months that the company is still very interested in social.

For example, Google Maps has added the ability to follow stores and message directly with businesses. Now, Google’s social ambitions have turned to Search, with an upcoming ability to leave comments in Google Search.

This feature was uncovered during our teardown of Google app 8.55 on Android. For the past several versions, the company has been working on a “Your contributions” section. As of the latest Google app beta, the URL for the feature is finally active revealing a simple page noting your Reviews and Comments.

The former capability has been live for several months, with users able to write reviews for movies, TV shows, books, and more when heading to a Knowledge Panel for a piece of media and then the “Reviews” tab.

However, the Comments feature is new. An official support page titled “Leave comments on Google Search” confirms and details the functionality. At the moment, comments are currently limited and optimized for live sports game.

Supported Knowledge Panels on both the web and the Google app will likely feature a new “Comments” section where you can “Add a public comment.” This feature will be separated by regular “Viewers” and sport “Commentators,” with a filter to refine by either, as well as by “All comments” or “Top comments.” Meanwhile, there is a like/dislike capability and reporting malicious messages, with Google also taking steps to screen comments.

Comments — like with reviews — are tied to your “About me” page, with Google noting that anonymous ones cannot be left. Meanwhile, comments can be deleted from the “Your contributions” page, with a bulk deletion option also available.

This “Comments” section does not yet appear to be live for several sports we’ve searched, however, there are no live games to check from at the moment. The domain for Comments is currently limited to sports, and somewhat makes sense given how Google Search is frequently used to find live match results and has added features like floating sports scores this year.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: