Find My Device 2.3 adds visual tweaks, indoor maps for more precise location

Find My Device is the Google Play Protect service responsible for locating lost Android phones, tablets, smartwatches, and more. Version 2.3 is widely rolling out this week and features some minor visual tweaks and support for indoor maps.

The Play Store changelog (via Android Police) was just updated following the wide availability of Find My Device 2.3. Google notes support for work profiles, as well as indoor maps. The latter capability is aimed at making it easier to find devices in “airports, malls, or other larger buildings.”

This functionality comes as Google Maps has a large collection of precise indoor mapping useful in finding your way around airports and shopping centers. The company has mapped out multiple floors and labeled various interior locations. This should be particularly helpful when tracing back your steps in order to find the general location of your phone.

Hopefully, elevation data will be factored and leveraged in these use cases. The indoor mapping is generally aimed at more commercial and public locations rather than residential sites.

Find My Device also features some visual tweaks in regard to controls for Play Sound, Secure Device, and Erase Device. Namely, these buttons are no longer bolded and upper-cased.

Version 2.2 Version 2.3

Find My Device 2.3 is rolling out now via the Play Store, with the full changelog below:

Support for indoor maps to help you find your device in airports, malls, or other large buildings

Support for work profiles

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: