Google app 8.65 continues work on Podcasts episode search, Image Search filters [APK Insight]

The latest version of the Google app is rolling out this evening with a number of small tweaks and features. Google app 8.65 details more about Podcasts episode search, Google Image Search filters, and more.

Google Image Search filters

Google Images was recently revamped on the web with the Google Material Theme, while mobile added Google Lens integration. Image Search in the Google app might be gaining filters to refine results, just like on the web. Existing ones already present in the app include Latest, GIF, HD, Product, Clip Art, and a handful of different colors. The search engine could soon recognize Black & White, Face, Memes, Quotes, and Recipe.

<string name=”corpus_name_images_animated”>GIF</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_black_and_white”>Black & White</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_clip_art”>Clip Art</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_face”>Face</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_funny”>Funny</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_large”>Large</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_latest”>Recent</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_lifestyle”>Lifestyle</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_memes”>Memes</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_product”>Product</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_quotes”>Quotes</string> <string name=”corpus_name_images_recipe”>Recipe</string>

Google Podcasts episode search

Back in July with version 8.12, Google Podcasts added a string suggesting “Episode results” in search are coming. While still not live, Google app 8.65 notes that development of the feature is still underway.

<string name=”episode_search_results_title”>Episode search results</string>

<string name=”no_episode_search_results”>No episode search results</string>

Meanwhile, one new string notes how streaming is not available for some episodes, with downloading the only option.

<string name=”prompt_download_podcast_episode”>”Streaming isn’t available for this episode. Try downloading to listen.”</string>

Google Lens: Material Theme photo import icon

Herbie

Google Assistant’s car integration that involves a paring process is codenamed “herbie” — after the famous movie vehicle. Work on that is still underway, with Google app 8.65 featuring a new icon in the shape of a DC adapter charger.

How to update?

