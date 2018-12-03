Three more devices from LG have gained ARCore compatibility today, including two extremely limited Signature Edition variants of the company’s V30 and V35 phones.

LG has had an interesting couple of years recently with devices that haven’t seemed to resonate with most consumers. This is especially true for their V series phones, which have almost every bell and whistle you can possibly add to an Android phone. While this makes them appealing to enthusiasts (myself included), they didn’t have the necessary mainstream appeal.

In an effort to upscale these phones even further, LG released the Signature Edition 2017, based on the V30, last year and the Signature Edition 2018, based on the V35, a few months ago. Both of these feature high-grade zirconium ceramic and further boosted specs, but were limited to only 300 units each.

As these Signature Editions are not considered “the same” as the other V30 and V35 models, this limited their ability to do certain things that are tied to specific models, including ARCore support.

Today, according to an official support page, both the LG Signature Edition 2017 and 2018 models have been given ARCore compatibility, allowing them to use ARCore-based applications including Playground and Pokémon GO AR+. Also included in the page update is the LG G7 Fit, a mid-range variant of the LG G7 ThinQ.

More about ARCore:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: