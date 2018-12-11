Google Voice 2018.50 preps Material Theme, tweaks bottom bar notification indicator [APK Insight]

Many of Google’s communications apps were updated over the past week amid news about the company’s future offerings. Google Voice 2018.50 is now rolling out and reveals work on the Google Material Theme, as well as other tweaks to the bottom bar notification indicator and other changes to account for the recent Google Fi rebrand.

Google Material Theme

Like Messages, Hangouts Chat on the web, and Duo, Google Voice is now the latest app to be working on the Google Material Theme. As of version 2018.50, new “gm2” interface elements under development include “home” and “voicemail.” Additionally, the new design will unsurprisingly leverage the Google Sans font.

One notable aspect to the Material Theme redesign for Voice could be an animated Google logo similar to Google Keep, according to one asset we found in Google Voice 2018.50.

Bottom bar notifications

One change live in Google Voice 2018.50 sees a tweak to notification indicators in the bottom bar. In past versions, a numerical count was available next to the bottom bar icon for a particular tab noting how many unread messages or voicemails are present. The latest update switches to a generic dot.

Previous Current

Emergency calling

As a VOIP service, Google Voice cannot properly deliver your location to local emergency dispatchers, like 911. Strings in Google Voice 2018.50 advise that users turn to traditional cellular service in an emergency.

<string name=”call_elsewhere_description”>If you make an emergency call using Google Voice while away from this location, it might not go to the local emergency dispatcher. For peace of mind, investigate other ways of getting help on the go.</string> <string name=”call_elsewhere_title”>Need to make an emergency call elsewhere?</string>

The app for the past several updates has been working to let users add an address that would be sent to emergency services, with the latest version featuring updated strings.

<string name=”review_address_explanation”>This address will be sent to emergency services if you dial an emergency number</string> <string name=”signup_accept_number_button_text”>Accept number</string>

<string name=”up_to_date_description”>If you change your service location, update this address. Service addresses register within 48 hours.</string> <string name=”up_to_date_title”>Keep your address up-to-date</string>

Updated Google Fi strings

In light of Google’s MVNO rebrand, Google Voice 2018.50 updates various strings and references to note the new service’s name, including how “Google Fi accounts can’t use Google Voice.”

2018.47

<string name=”fi_account_explanation”>This account is being used with Project Fi. Your settings and phone number can be managed from there. %1$s

<string name=”proxy_calling_disabled_because_fi_user_body”>Project Fi users are not allowed to use Google Voice calling. Calling through Google Voice has been disabled. You may place your call to %1$s through your carrier if you wish.</string>

<string name=”widget_mobile_access_not_allowed_fi_user”>”Project Fi accounts can’t use Google Voice”</string>

2018.50

<string name=”fi_account_explanation”>This account is being used with Google Fi. Your settings and phone number can be managed from there. %1$s

<string name=”proxy_calling_disabled_because_fi_user_body”>Google Fi users are not allowed to use Google Voice calling. Calling through Google Voice has been disabled. You may place your call to %1$s through your carrier if you wish.</string>

<string name=”widget_mobile_access_not_allowed_fi_user”>”Google Fi accounts can’t use Google Voice”</string>

How to update?

Google Voice 2018.50 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

