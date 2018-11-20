Google’s ADT-2 Android TV dongle will arrive in the ‘coming weeks’ for developers

Back at Google I/O earlier this year, the company “renewed its focus” on Android TV. This included the promise of some big updates for the platform, but it also delivered a new piece of hardware. The new ADT-2 Android TV streaming dongle was officially announced, and now several months later, it’s finally almost ready.

A tweet this week from the Android Developers Twitter account answers what many have been asking as of late – what happened to the ADT-2? Rumors were floating around back in September about a potential October arrival, but that never happened. Now, Google itself is giving some insight.

The brief tweet doesn’t tell us a whole lot, but it does reveal that the ADT-2 is still very much in the works. Along with showing off the packaging that the device will presumably come in, the tweet says that the “limited edition” ADT-2 Android TV developer device is “almost ready.” Developers who applied to get a unit back at Google I/O 2018 are directed to check their email inbox “in the coming weeks.”

Of course, this streaming dongle isn’t on its way to consumers. While we’ve wanted a form factor like this for Android TV for a while, this product is exclusively for developers. It runs on top of Android 9 Pie which, at the moment, no other Android TV device offers.

