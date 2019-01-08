Google leasing planned shopping mall renovation for future Los Angeles campus

Over the past few months, Google has been expanding its U.S. presence from a planned community-wide campus revamp in Mountain View to Hudson Square in New York City. That pace is not changing in 2019, with Google announcing a 14-year lease for an office renovation project in Los Angeles.

One Westside is a planned 584,000-square-foot redevelopment of what is currently the Westside Pavilion shopping mall in West Los Angeles. Current store leases expire at the end of the month and construction will begin later this year.

Designed by architecture firm Gensler, the project repurposes high ceilings and a multi-level atrium and skylight, allowing for natural light-filled interiors. Up to 150,000-square-foot floorplates provide hyper-flexible open layouts, while 45,000 square feet of expansive exterior terraces and patios with 15-foot wide folding glass walls create a seamless indoor-outdoor environment.

Google will move into the three-story space in 2022 as part of a 14-year lease, with this new building featuring amenities like open space, natural light-filled interiors, and exterior terraces. Located in West Los Angeles, it is near Century City, Westwood, Culver City, Mar Vista and Brentwood. It’s also in close proximity to the Metro Expo Line light rail, with some nearby shops, restaurants, and movie theatre remaining open.

This “first-of-its-kind conversion” from shopping mall to offices reflects how many American malls are shutting down due to decreased foot traffic and thanks to online retailers. Meanwhile, companies are increasingly seeing the space left behind as suitable campus locations. One Westside is owned in a joint venture by Hudson Pacific and Macerich.

Google has been in Los Angeles since 2003 with current offices in Santa Monica and Playa Vista. Last year, Google Cloud also opened a new U.S. region in LA targeting media and entertainment customers.

