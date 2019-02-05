G Suite basic mobile management now supports Android app management

Besides providing services like Gmail and Google Drive, G Suite allows administrators to control what apps users can and cannot install on work devices. These Play Store distribution features are now available as part of basic mobile management.

G Suite’s mobile management features are available in “basic” and “advanced” tiers depending on the kind of features an organizaiton needs. In the past, basic management allowed companies to enforce passwords and remotely wipe corporate accounts. To create a “Work apps” section in the Play Store, advanced mobile management was required.

Admins can now manage apps on Android phones and tablets through the Play Store with the entry-level option. This includes automatically installing required work applications on devices, as well as creating private and web apps.

Organize apps in the managed Google Play store: To help your users find the apps they need, you can organize apps into collections. These collections appear on devices in the “Work apps” section in the managed Google Play store. Automatically install apps: With basic mobile management you can now automatically install apps on your users’ devices. Use our Help Center to find out how to manage app preferences. Note that preventing users from uninstalling apps, and some other advanced features, require advanced mobile management.

Create web apps You can now create and manage web apps in the Admin console. Web apps look like native apps and can make web pages easier to find and simpler to use on mobile devices. You can also distribute web apps the same way you distribute native apps–by adding them to collections in a managed Google Play store or automatically installing them on users’ devices. Create private apps You can now create private Android apps directly from the Admin console. Simply upload the APK and give the app a title. The app will appear in the managed Google Play store within minutes. You can also install the app directly on your users’ devices (see above). Previously, it took several hours to create and publish an app, and you had to create a Play Console account, provide a credit card, and fill in many other fields before the app would be available to your users.

Other features like wiping an entire device or iOS app management still require the advanced management tier. This feature is off by default, and available to all G Suite editions in the coming weeks.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: