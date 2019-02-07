LG G8 ThinQ selfie camera to include Time-of-Flight face-scanning tech that works in all lighting conditions

LG has announced officially that the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ will introduce Time-of-Flight technology to the front-facing selfie camera when unveiled at MWC 2019. The biggest question I’m sure that many of you are wondering: “What is ToF technology?”

In basic terms, Time-of-Flight technology uses 3D scanning for much more accurate measurements and even better speed, efficiency and therefore lower power consumption. It means more accurate facial recognition for biometric authentication and should be more reliable as a result.

Essentially, it’s very similar to the 3D Face Unlock tech found in the iPhone X but potentially much more accurate. It also means that AR and VR apps can take advantage of this technology packed inside for even better performance and user experience. It also means that the facial unlocking system will be able to work in almost all conditions.

LG has partnered with German-firm Infineon Technologies to bring this to LG phones for the first time. The duo are working together to help deliver “more accurate measurements by emitting and capturing infrared light as it is reflected off the subject,” the company said in their official press release.

The LG G8 ThinQ is set to be unveiled in just a few short weeks at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, where we will be getting hands-on with the phone to give you our own impressions of this technology.

