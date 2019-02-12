India’s CCI is looking into accusations that Google abused Android to block competition

According to a new report from Reuters today, Google is apparently being investigated by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as regards accusations of the company using its Android platform to block competition. The CCI has apparently been looking into the case for the past six months.

The best gifts for Android users

If you’ll recall, in 2018 Google was hit with a massive $5 billion fine by antitrust regulators in the EU for “forcing” OEMs to install its apps and services on Android devices such as Chrome and the Play Store. Apparently, the CCI’s investigation is “on the lines” of the EU case, but it’s still very much in early stages.

Reuters’ report goes on to mention that Google executives have met with Indian antitrust officials “at least once” to discuss the accusation which was filed by a group of individuals. It’s also noted that, historically, investigations such as these take years to complete.

Google executives have in recent months met Indian antitrust officials at least once to discuss the complaint, which was filed by a group of individuals, one of the sources said. The Indian watchdog could ask its investigations unit to further investigate the accusations against Google, or throw out the complaint if it lacks merit. The watchdog’s investigations have historically taken years to complete.

Both Google and the CCI have not commented publicly on the report.

More on Google:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: