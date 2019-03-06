Google is now taking mail-in repairs for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

For a long time, the only way you could get your Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL fixed was through one of Google’s external repair partners — which for most people meant uBreakiFix. But as our Kyle noted last fall, the experience at uBreakiFix was abysmal at first, enough so that he found the situation for repairing his Pixel 3 to be essentially hopeless. No longer: Google is now doing first-party repairs for the Pixel 3.

The repair center website is still only showing support for the Pixel and Pixel 2, but Google told Android Police in a statement that they’re working to update the site to reflect the recently-updated Support page:

Yes, all generations of out of warranty Pixels will now be part of the mail-in Google Repair options. We’re in the process of updating the page to reflect that.

Notably, even with this first-party repair service, Google is still a bit behind when it comes to customer service for its first-party hardware. Google’s site says that the process takes 7-10 days from the time they receive your device. And for the moment, if you want to get a Google repair done for your beloved Pixel 3, you’re going to have to wait a little while longer. The repair center isn’t yet recognizing Pixel 3 to start the process.

Hey, at least Google itself should have all the proper parts on hand to do the job.