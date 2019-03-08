New Google Fi users get a free month of unlimited service when they bring their own phone

With last November’s rebrand, Google Fi is available for most Android devices and iPhones. The latest promotion involves a free month of service when new subscribers bring their own device to the MVNO.

The Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) promotion starts today and sees new customers get a month of free service. It requires that users bring a compatible device and port/transfer their existing number to Fi — rather than request a new one. This promotion ends on March 24th.

New subscribers will then be eligible for an approximately $80 service credit (with taxes/fees also accounted for) that includes $20 for unlimited text and calling, as well as $60 for unlimited data up to 15GB per month. Google’s take on unlimited data is called Bill Protection and kicks in when subscribers use over 6GB of data. After the cap is reached, speeds are throttled, but you have the option to pay for full service.

To qualify for the service credit, activation must be for full service (i.e., activation does not apply to a data-only SIM) and the device needs to remain active for 30 consecutive days. Within one week after activation, the customer will receive an email confirmation of the service credit and see a credit applied to their next bill. If the account is paused, credits will only appear once the account is reactivated. The service credits can cover a single subscriber’s unlimited talk and text, data usage, and taxes and fees for one month.

This promotional service credit does not cover international calling. There is a limit of one per person and six per group plan. Most modern Android phones and iPhones are supported with the full list available here.

Phones that are only “Compatible with Fi” cannot take advantage of network switching between Sprint, US Cellular, and T-Mobile, with subscribers using the latter carrier nationwide. Devices bought from the Google Fi store are not eligible for this promotion, but users can still bring a Pixel 3 or other “Designed for Fi” devices elsewhere to take full advantage of the Fi network.

Whoever said BYOP is the new BYOB was totally right—it’s all about Bring Your Own Phone now. Bring yours when you join Fi and get your first month of service on us. https://t.co/iVJZLYFztO pic.twitter.com/TU7tiBw89c — Google Fi (@googlefi) March 8, 2019

