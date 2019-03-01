‘Designed for Fi’ Moto G7 now available for pre-order at $249, Moto G6 discounted to $99

Announced last month as Lenovo-owned Motorola’s latest mid-range device, the Moto G7 is now available for pre-order from the Google Fi store. It’s the third “Designed for Fi” phone from Moto and comes in at $249.

This “budget-friendly” device features a 6.2-inch edge-to-edge display with a teardrop notch above for the 8MP front-facer. The 2270 x 1080 IPS LCD is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, while dual 12 MP + 5 MP cameras are on the rear side.

The Moto G7 is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 632 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot to 128GB. The 3,000 mAh battery has TurboPower quick charging with the entire package featuring a 3D glass back. Other specs include USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 9 Pie.

As a “Designed for Fi” phone, it can take advantage of Fi’s cellular switching and the enhanced network features. At MWC, Google also noted that the Moto G7 is one of the first non-Pixel or Android One devices to feature Digital Wellbeing.

The Google Fi preorder comes with a $50 discount to $249. Buyers have to activate within 30 days on the MVNO or be charged the full price. Shipping March 8th, it is available in Clear White and Ceramic Black color variants.

Meanwhile, the existing Moto phones on Fi are seeing notable discounts. The Moto G6 is now only $99 from $249. This presumably is a fire sale, while the Android One Moto X4 is just $149.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: