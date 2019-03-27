Hire by Google picks up integration with Appogee HR for easier hiring and onboarding

Google has done a lot to make the job searching process easier for everyone, and that even includes employers looking to fill positions. This week, Hire by Google is revealing integration with Appogee HR.

Announced in a press release this week, Appogee HR is integrating directly with Hire by Google to make both hiring and onboarding new employees easier. This integration allows G Suite customers to seamlessly use their workflow for the full process of taking on new employees.

The new integration with Appogee also comes alongside recent additions in Sapling, Zenefits, and Namely which are now listed on Google’s integrations page.

Appogee HR has today announced an integration with Hire by Google, providing G Suite businesses with a seamless link from hiring new employees into onboarding and the full HR life cycle. Appogee HR is focussed on building easy to use tools that make online HR management easier and more accessible to all, with over 300,000 users and 800 customers already. Appogee HR provides a suite of simple and intuitive HR, leave and goal management systems with self-service for employee information & records, leave management, company policies, OKRs (goals) and much more. Automated workflows and notifications further allow businesses to operate efficiently, keeping the information they need in one location with alerts when updates are needed, giving time to focus on moving the business forward.

