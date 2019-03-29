Google signs deal with Cuban ETECSA to improve internet connection w/ undersea fiber-optic cable

This week Google has signed a deal with Cuba’s ETECSA to create a new connection for the island to boost internet speeds for residents. The new deal, however, involves an undersea fiber optic cable being installed.

The new deal with Cuba’s telecom monopoly ETECSA will see Google assisting in boosting the country’s internet speeds. As Reuters explains, internet was only freely available in the country at tourist hotels until 2013. Engadget further details that home internet was only available as recent as 2016 and mobile connections just went live last summer.

To assist the country in getting faster connections to the internet, Cuba will connect directly to a “point of presence” from Google, likely in South Florida, Mexico, or Columbia. The deal signed this week creates a joint group of engineers from both Google and the ETECSA to figure out the best way to implement this. However, setting up the undersea fiber-optic cable could take quite some time.

Previously, Google signed a deal in the country to give faster access to its services in Cuba as well as making Google Chrome freely available for download.

The implementation of this Internet traffic exchange service is part of ETECSA’s strategy for the development and computerization of the country. This Memorandum between ETECSA and Google is preceded by the signing and start-up of the Google Global Cache service, signed in December 2016 and in operation since April 2017, with good results. The signing of this Memorandum evidences that the interest of US companies in developing business with ETECSA is maintained. Currently, more than a dozen US companies with agreements in force, for the benefit of both parties.

Firma @ETECSA_Cuba Memorándum de Entendimiento con @Google para iniciar negociaciones sobre el servicio de intercambio de tráfico en Internet, que mejorará la calidad de acceso a los contenidos, como parte de la estrategia de #Cuba para el desarrollo y la informatización. pic.twitter.com/uHQ7hjpINX — ETECSA (@ETECSA_Cuba) March 28, 2019

