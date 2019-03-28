Google officially uploads excellent ‘Here to help’ commercial [Video]

To kick off Made by Google 2018 last October, the company aired a great video that showed its various services helping users. Appropriate set to “Help” by The Beatles, a slightly updated version was just uploaded to YouTube today and is likely one of Google’s best ads to date.

“Here to help” — as its titled today — aired right after Google’s pre-event teaser featuring various YouTubers commenting on all the Google hardware leaks and before Rick Osterloh came on stage. Interestingly, the official Made by Google 2018 video of the event appears to have cut the original clip from the replay. This could possibly be due to music rights.

Whatever the reason, it is now available in two versions on Google’s primary YouTube account. The main video is 1:01 in duration and an extended at 1:28. Since October, some of the UIs have been tweaked and refreshed to better match the current Material Theme design language.

It starts with the four animated Assistant dots in the Google colors and jumps to a card noting flight status. Google Photos is heavily demoed including smart suggestions to rotate and video and sharing that recognizes who is in an image.

Google Assistant of course gets central billing and is frequently used to set reminders, while several YouTube and Search queries also appear. Meanwhile, the latter’s built-in Crisis Response Map and tools are shown in the context of wildfires.

Maps is major product from the option to search by wheelchair accessibility, whether a location is busy, navigation routing, and Street View.

Translate, which received its own Super Bowl ad in February, gets a mention, along with Cardboard VR. Other products include Chromebooks in education and Google Lens to cheekily recognize a Beatles album in vinyl. Other products include Google Takeout to export data, Do Not Disturb, and Calendar.