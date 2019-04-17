Google Home rolling out ‘Gentle Sleep & Wake’ integration with Philips Hue smart lights

At CES 2019, Philips Hue announced Google Assistant integration for its sleep and wake up feature. In time for spring, ‘Gentle Sleep & Wake’ for Google Home and Hue smart lighting is launching today.

This integration results in Philips Hue smart lights gradually turning down 30 minutes before you’re scheduled to sleep, or brighten over a half-hour period to “mimic the sunrise” in the morning. At night, the gradual change of light is intended to improve the quality of your sleep.

“Hey Google, turn on Gentle Wake Up” will initiate the integration by syncing your alarms in Google Assistant with the appropriate Philips Hue lighting in your smart home. Gentle Wake Up also has to be enabled on the Home device that you set alarms with.

Besides pre-set alarms, users can directly say “Hey Google, wake up my lights in the bedroom at 6:30 a.m.” to manually initiate the process. A command like “Sleep the lights in the living room” will also work to switch to warmer tones of white light before gradually fading. This routine can be initiated for multiple rooms in your house, and not just the bedroom.

Gentle Sleep & Wake is launching today in English for the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and India. The functionality was originally slated to arrive in March. It only works with Philips Hue, and requires a Google Home, Mini, Max, or Hub.

