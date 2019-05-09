Google Assistant support coming to Sonos One and Beam next week

Google Assistant support on Sonos was originally scheduled for 2018, but delayed last November to this year. At CES 2019, Google reiterated that timeline, with the functionality finally coming next week.

The Sonos shareholder letter for Q2 2019 revealed that Google Assistant is coming next week in the United States. A software upgrade will add support on the Sonos One speaker and Sonos Beam soundbar for TVs. Both of these devices include microphones, with the existing Alexa integration suggesting a full experience that supports the Hey Google hotword and smart home commands.

Sonos is a big believer in interoperability, noting that next week’s launch is the “first time that consumers will be able to buy a single smart speaker and get to choose which voice assistant they want to use.”

This feature will truly elevate the customer experience and marks the first time that consumers will be able to buy a single smart speaker and get to choose which voice assistant they want to use. We think giving consumers choice is always the right decision, and we anticipate this philosophy will be adopted in the industry over time.

The Sonos One is available for $199, while the Sonos Beam is $399. For comparison, Google’s smart speaker lineup starts at $49 (though the Home Mini is frequently discounted) and goes up to $299 — as of this week — for the Home Max.

The Sonos software update for both devices is coming to more markets “over the next few months.”