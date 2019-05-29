The smart home is more than just security alarms and light bulbs. In the past couple of years, connected kitchen appliances have become popular, and today GE is announcing that it’s got the first microwaves that are compatible with Google Assistant.

Starting today, GE microwaves that are connected to Wi-Fi can be controlled by the Google Assistant on your phone or a speaker/smart display. The feature is now standard on new GE microwaves and will be added to older models via a software update.

To get connected, users need to set up the connection between GE and the Google Home app. From there, a collection of commands for the microwave is available for Google Assistant for starting and stopping the session, as well as adding time or checking how much time is left. Notably, there are no presets available as there are on Amazon’s Alexa-connected microwave.

Jeremy Miller, commercial director of SmartHome Solutions for GE Appliances says:

The kitchen is the place where your hands are often full and messy at any given time–you could be using your oven, microwave, cutting board, cooktop, all while catching up with your partner about the day or helping your child with a math problem. By bringing the Google Assistant to our GE connected microwaves, you can now continue caramelizing onions, while stopping your special sauce from boiling over in the microwave—all without lifting a finger. It saves time, and it can also save dinner.

GE’s connected microwaves start at $145.

