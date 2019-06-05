The first Android Q Beta finally delivered some limited theming capabilities to stock Android with options to switch up fonts and accent colors. In the Android Q Beta 4 release, Google has added a few more colors to choose from.

If you’ll recall back when this functionality first debuted, Google included just four options. That included the default color, a calm Blue for Pixel owners, as well as Black, Green, and a very vibrant Purple that I personally really liked.

In Android Q Beta 4, there are four more options to choose from. The first of these is Cinnamon, which is pictured above. This color is a brown-red share. Next is ocean which is a blue-green color. Further, there’s Space which is a darker, subtler shade of blue. Finally there’s Orchid which is a lighter purple, dare I say a fuschia color.

Personally, I think ocean is my favorite of this new set, but Purple is still my favorite of the bunch.

Ocean Space Orchid Cinnamon

What’s interesting about these new accents is how much they change between dark and light system themes. Ocean, for example, cranks up the vibrancy in a huge way when going into dark mode. The others generally go to a lighter shade when switching to the dark theme.

