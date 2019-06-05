While you’re unlikely to see the OnePlus 7 on US shores any time in the near future, the device has only just gone on sale in the UK, mainland Europe, India and China. Anyone picking up the device will be pleased (or not) to hear that the OnePlus 7 is shipping with a day one update to Oxygen OS 9.5.4.

That update brings features like DC Dimming, the new Fnatic gaming mode and the April security patch to the OnePlus 7. Of course, that isn’t all, the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 update for the OnePlus 7 also adds some further tweaks like improved camera performance, scrolling smoothness enhancements, fingerprint unlock algorithm optimizations and general bug fixes on top (via Gadgets360).

This OTA brings parity between the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro, which received the 9.5.4 update just a short while ago. For those wondering about DC Dimming, it is becoming a popular addition due to the technique used by OLED panels to control backlight brightness. Display flicker tends to be more pronounced at the lower brightness levels. In basic terms, at 100% brightness flicker is less obvious as the panel emits light almost continuously. At low levels, the display emits light in waves.

This can potentially cause eye-strain for those that are particularly sensitive to light. Naturally, this might not be an issue for those who use ambient brightness settings, but it still poses a problem for many users of OLED displays.

The DC Dimming technique essentially adjusts the DC current to dim the display. The only problem with this method is that visible display quality can suffer, which is arguably why the feature is not found on more than a handful of devices at present.

As for size, the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 update weighs in at 223MB and should be rolling out to devices as buyers around the globe are picking up their pre-orders or heading into stores to pick up the 6T successor.

Oxygen OS 9.0.4 for OnePlus 7 changelog

System

Updated Android security patch to 2019.4

Added DC Dimming feature (Settings-Utilities-OnePlus Laboratory)

Improved smooth-scrolling experience

Optimized algorithm for fingerprint unlock

General bug fixes and improvements

Gaming mode

Added Fnatic mode (Settings-Utilites-Gaming mode)

Camera

Optimized photo quality

If you are lucky enough to live somewhere where the OnePlus 7 is available, then head to your Settings app to see if the Oxygen 9.5.4 OTA update is ready and waiting.

