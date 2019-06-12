“Tiles” has been Google’s latest attempt to make Wear OS more useful, and if it ever hits all users it looks like it definitely will be. Today, the company has started rolling out a new manager for Tiles in the Wear OS app on your smartphone.

A few months back, we spotted strings in the Wear OS app that teased Tiles, and more than likely this new manager is the result of those strings. With a server-side update to the app, Google enabled this new section which enables users to see and manage the active tiles on their Wear OS smartwatch from their connected smartphone.

The new Tiles manager in the Wear OS app allows users to organize the order of Tiles on their watch, as well as remove and add them. This is all possible from the watch itself, but having the ability to take care of these tasks from the Android app is much easier and more convenient.

As many Reddit users have noted in multiple threads, this functionality seems to be rolling out just over the past 24 hours. Of course, it relies on your connected watch actually having Tiles, something that many users still aren’t seeing, well outside of the month timeline Google mentioned. Wear OS updates are still a disaster.

