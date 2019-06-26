After rolling out to Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux, version 75 of Chrome OS is now available. Notable features include Linux improvements and more parental control options with Family Link.

Linux on Chrome OS pick up support for Android devices over USB and VPN connections. Linux apps can access Android devices connected over USB, with this particularly useful for Android developers debugging and pushing APKs.

Meanwhile, Linux applications can utilize existing Android or Chrome OS VPNs. All traffic from the Linux VM will automatically be routed through an established connection.

Service workers are leveraged by today’s websites to create powerful experiences with push notifications, background syncing, and offline features. Given that they run in the background, and have no corresponding web page or user interaction, Chrome 75 will now display service workers in the Task Manager (Settings > More Tools).

One small change on the New Tab page elevates the “Search Google or type a URL” field. No longer flat, there is a shadow effect and a blue magnifying glass icon at the very left.

Chrome OS 74 Chrome OS 75

There is a new “Manage security keys” page under the “Privacy and security” menu in settings that lets you “Reset security keys and create PINs.”

To improve browsing with gestures, Chrome 75 adds support for Scroll Snap Stop. It lets web developers “designate a snap position such that it traps the inertial scrolling operations preventing the scroll from skipping it.” When swiping through a horizontal image gallery, a broad gesture will not automatically take you to the last item in the carousel. Rather, each swipe takes you to the next picture. A demo is available here.

Family Link is Google’s suite of device and usage controls. Parents can now grant more time to their kids on Chrome OS devices. Additionally, a “kid friendly Assistant” can also be enabled for child accounts.

Other changes in this release:

DRM-protected content can now be played on external displays

Files app support for 3rd party file provider apps implementing Android DocumentsProvider APIs

Add support for PIN code with native printers for managed devices

Chrome OS 75 is rolling out now and will be available for all Chromebooks over the next several weeks.

