The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are now receiving the final OxygenOS open betas in the form of Open Beta 35 and 33 for the two phones, respectively.

In a post on the official OnePlus forums, there was confirmation that both betas will be the final beta releases for the OnePlus 5/5T, meaning that we are likely to see a stable OxygenOS update in the near future.

OnePlus has already confirmed that it’s highly likely we’ll see Android Q on the OnePlus 5 family, which means that we’d expect to see a future Q-based open beta program for the 5 and 5T in the future. Once Android Q makes it to the OnePlus 5 series, we’ll have seen an impressive four full Android updates on the OnePlus 5 and 5T: Nougat-to-Q. Now that is great for those of you out there holding on to either phone.

As for these updates, there are a ton of tweaks to talk about. Firstly, we see improved page scrolling, Weather cards enhancements, optimized GPS usage for Weather. Within the Phone app there are some animation effect improvements, Quick Responses also get an edit function, and Zen Mode joins the mix. As far as final hurrahs go, this is a good one.

OxygenOS Open Beta 35/33 for OnePlus 5/5T Changelog

System General bug fixes and stability improvements

Weather Improved scrolling experience for switching between pages Weather cards for multiple cities can now be rearranged or deleted by tapping and holding on them Optimized user experience by allowing you to use this app while app permission to access GPS location is disabled

Phone Improved animation effects when switching between pages Improved experience with searching for contacts Optimized Quick Responses for declined calls and supported editing Quick Responses

Zen Mode Added Zen Mode helping you keep away from the screen and back to life for 20 minutes



If you haven’t already checked, the OTA is available right now. Head to your device Settings > System updates to manually check on your own phone.

