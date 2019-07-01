OnePlus issues statement after OnePlus 7 Pro owners saw random notifications

It turns out that some OnePlus 7 Pro owners reported a series of random notifications on their handsets earlier today. No, there is no need to worry, your OnePlus 7 Pro is not hacked or under attack. OnePlus has since put out a statement to confirm that this was a test and the notifications appeared on phones by accident.
Some OnePlus 7 Pro owners shared screenshots of the weird notifications that were a combination of random jumbled up English letters and non-standard characters that made absolutely no sense.
A post on the OnePlus Twitter account confirmed that this was all a mix-up and that the strange notifications were indeed a mistake that shouldn’t have reached smartphones globally. When you pressed the notifications, it would open the web browser and show a “Page not found” message, which does mean that they were sent as a mistake.
They confirmed that the accidental push messages were sent as part of a software test ahead of the Android Q update — which is expected later this year. OnePlus also reassured anyone that received the notifications that there was no risk to their personal data and that they are implementing new processes to prevent the issue from occurring again in the future.
