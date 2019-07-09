Over the past few years, Chrome and our Google Accounts have become something of a central storage for secure information like passwords and, most recently, payment info. While it’s fairly easy to add and edit payment information, this hasn’t been the case for passwords saved in Chrome, but that may be changing soon.

As secure information is shared between our Androids, Chromebooks, and desktop Chrome browser, it’s helpful to make sure this info is up to date. Up to this point, though, the only way to edit a password from within Chrome is to log in with a different password and tell Chrome to save the new password.

A new commit shows that Google is finally going to make it possible to manually edit a password in Chrome, starting with Chrome for Android. The feature is still in the very early stages of development, as the only part that has been posted so far is the flag used to enable it.

chrome://flags#password-editing-android Enable password editing for Android Adds the editing option for saved passwords.

The current plan, according to the bug tracker, is to implement password editing for Chrome for Android first. Desktop (and Chrome OS) will surely follow sometime later, but Google hasn’t “scheduled it yet.” One of the main goals of the project is to eventually allow you to manually add new passwords too, though there seems to still be some things to work out about how this should be done.

Looking through the bug’s history, Google has attempted to make Chrome passwords editable at least twice before, first in 2014 and again earlier this year, and dropped it both times. Hopefully they’ll be able to follow through on password editing this time, but we won’t know for sure until it lands on stable Chrome for Android in the next few months.

In the meantime, you can edit the passwords Chrome saves to your Google Account via the Google Password Manager. Assuming you have password sync enabled, any changes you make should be reflected in Chrome.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: