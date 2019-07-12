Huawei’s EMUI 10.0 could launch as early as next month

While the EMUI 9.1 rollout is still in full swing, it appears that Huawei is set to launch EMUI 10 as early as next month.

Thanks to an online agenda posted on the official Chinese Huawei Developers Conference microsite (via Phone Talks), there appears to be a slot dedicated to EMUI 10. After some Google translation, the session seems to be titled “Linking things to the future — Huawei EMUI 10.0 released.”

Given the August 9 date of this proposed developer talk, that means we could see a launch of EMUI 10 as soon as next month. We’ll likely see it hit newer devices such as the P30 and P30 Pro first but we really don’t know what the rollout process will entail.

For those that don’t know, EMUI 9 and EMUI 9.1 offer builds based upon Android Pie, EMUI 10 is based upon Android Q, so this is a pretty big deal considering we are still only on Android Q Beta 5. If this proves to be the real release date, that would likely coincide with the full launch of Android Q for Pixel devices.

EMUI, in general, has a ton of features tacked on to Android Pie that mimic new features coming with Android Q. If you have a Huawei phone, you’ve probably already used things like the gesture navigation, Wi-Fi sharing via QR code, and a proper dark theme.

So considering EMUI 9 and EMUI 9.1 have many of the features we wax lyrical about on Android Q, what can we expect from EMUI 10 after launch?

At the moment details about EMUI 10 are pretty scant. We expect new features such as Smart Replies, Live Captions, and permissions to get an overhaul. There could be further customizations like we have seen from Android Q beta builds already but we are not entirely sure in all honesty.

We also don’t know if this developer talk could be the platform for Huawei to talk about their own internally developed HongMeng OS. Now that US sanctions are easing off, Huawei will want to ensure a smooth launch and release for EMUI 10 ahead of any proposed new product launches.

