After stirring up controversy over the past several months, Google has apparently stated to the US Government that it has terminated its Dragonfly search project for the Chinese market.

BuzzFeed News reports this week that on Tuesday, Google’s vice president of public policy, Karan Bhatia, confirmed to the US Senate that the Dragonfly search project had been terminated. This took place at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in response to a series of questions from a Republican Senator. This was the first public confirmation that Google had “terminated” work on the project.

A Google spokesperson later clarified that this isn’t a new development, as a previous statement from March mentioned that “no work” was being done on the project. That same spokesperson further mentioned that Google has “no plans to launch Search in China and there is no work being undertaken on such a project.”

Still, Bhatia and other Google representatives have not confirmed that projects such as these haven’t been ruled out for the future despite so much public and internal backlash to Dragonfly. In fact, Sundar Pichai mentioned some possible areas Google could explore in China.

