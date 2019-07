In recent months, Twitter has been working on a handful of redesigns for its various platforms, and that includes an all-black dark mode for mobile devices. Android users haven’t been able to get access to Twitter’s “Lights Out” mode, but that will apparently change in September.

Twitter’s VP of design and research, Dantley Davis, mentioned in a tweet this afternoon that the all-black Lights Out mode was on track for Android. As it’s currently looking, the new mode should arrive on the platform sometime in mid-September.

While it’s nice to finally have a date, launching in mid-September puts this several months behind iOS. Twitter’s iPhone and iPad apps picked up the Lights Out mode in March, and a September launch puts Android’s update a full six months behind schedule. In a later reply, Davis says that “prioritization” is the main reason it’s taking so long.

Regardless, one can hope that the Lights Out mode for Android comes sooner rather than later. After all, Android Q is right around the corner, and it brings a system-wide dark theme along with it. Having a true-black theme in Twitter would be an excellent complement to that.

Hey Android users: 'Lights out mode' on Android is on track to ship by mid-September. Now back to our regularly scheduled programming… pic.twitter.com/7ZIuz6ypWk — Dantley Davis (@dantley) July 24, 2019

