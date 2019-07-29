Major League Baseball is now in full swing for the 2019 season. Now, a new deal has just been inked to have YouTube be the exclusive place to watch 13 MLB games later this season.

Variety reports that YouTube and the MLB have signed a deal which will see 13 games streamed exclusively on YouTube for free during the second half of the 2019 Regular Season. This is the first time YouTube (not YouTube TV) will be the exclusive place to watch a live Major League Baseball game. The games will be available to watch solely on YouTube in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and internationally too, with the exception of 23 territories due to rights issues.

Financial details on this deal haven’t come forward, but even so, this is a big move for Google in terms of making itself known as a bidder for events such as MLB games. This also comes after YouTube TV was a presenting sponsor of the World Series for the past three years. YouTube TV also added MLB Network last year.

Notably, these games will all be streamed on the official MLB YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MLB) and will also be available on a dedicated channel on YouTube TV.

Update 7/23: Later today, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The game will be streamed on YouTube starting at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

