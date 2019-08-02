Huawei’s EMUI might not be our favorite OEM Android skin out there, but it is much better than it once was with EMUI 9.1 on the P30 Pro. The Android Pie update is now making its way to 49 Huawei-branded devices in the very near future.

Originally posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo (via XDA-Developers), Huawei confirmed the 49 handset list that will receive the EMUI 9.1 update. We have already seen the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, and the Mate 20 RS receive a beta build of EMUI 9.1, while both the P30 Pro and P30 have the full-fat version pre-installed already.

[Update 08/02]: If you own the Huawei Y9 2019 or P30 Lite, then you should see the EMUI 9.1 OTA head to your devices in the coming days. The update has been spotted on devices by the HuaweiCentral fansite, which confirms the OTA download is right on schedule for the Y9 and P30 Lite.

The update will be pretty large at around 3 to 4GB and brings firmware version 9.1.0.215(C635E4R1P5) to the P30 Lite. The update includes the July 2019 security patches and all of the EMUI 9.1 tweaks including GPU Turbo 3.0, EROFS and more on top.

[Update 07/23]: The stable EMUI 9.1 update is now rolling out to P20 and P20 Pro devices — in India, Singapore and other regions — with several more expected in the coming days (via Reddit).

It’s worthwhile opening up the HiCare app and checking if the OTA has reached your device, although we expect this to be a staged global rollout.

[Update 07/17]: We have a couple of tidbits of info about EMUI 9.1/Magic UI 2.1 as Honor has confirmed that five devices will get the Magic UI 2.1 update — with the EMUI 9.1 beta heading out to eight Huawei devices ahead of a full release in the coming weeks. The full list is below:

Honor 8X

Honor 10

Honor Play

Honor View 10

Honor 10 Lite

Huawei is testing the EMUI 9.1 beta on the following devices:

Mate 9

Mate 9 Pro

Mate 9 Porsche Design

P10

P10 Plus

nova 2s

Honor 9

Honor 8 Pro

It’s worth noting that this is the EMUI 9.1 beta, the full release should be later this month and should be available to download at some point in the coming days (via GizChina).

[Update 26/06]: The EMUI 9.1 update is now rolling out to P20 Lite and Mate 20 devices. Multiple reports on Reddit are confirming that you can head to the HiCare app in the UK, Germany and more to download the OTA. Expect more OTA notifications to appear globally over the coming days.

[Update 06/24]: We now have confirmation and a release timeline for when Huawei devices will get the full-fat EMUI 9.1 software release (via Reddit). First up is the Mate 20 line which is getting the update in June — which doesn’t give Huawei much time to push the OTA. Closely followed in July with the P20 and P20 Pro getting the update alongside the Mate 10 and Mate 9 series. The final handset to get EMUI 9.1 will be the P10 series in August — tablets notwithstanding.

We’ve already seen a few devices get the update, so the release schedule is a little bit behind the times with regard to certain devices. If you have the P20 Lite or any Mate 20 device, you may have already seen the 3.34GB update rolling out.

June

P20 Lite

Mate 20

Mate 20 Pro / Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

July 2019

P20 / P20 Pro

nova 3 / 3i

P30 Lite

Mate 10 / 10 Pro / 10 RS Porsche Design

Mate 9 / Mate 9 Pro

Y9 2019

Y6 Pro 2019

Y5 2019

August

P10 / P10 Plus

According to XDA, these are the devices currently testing the EMUI 9.1 update:

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9 Pro

Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P10

Huawei P10 Plus

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 2S

Honor Play

Honor 10

Honor Play 8A

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 Lite

Honor Note 10

Honor 9

Honor V9

Honor 8X

Huawei is also planning for the following devices to get the EMUI 9.1 update:

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Nova 3e

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

Huawei Enjoy 8 Plus

Huawei Enjoy Max

Huawei Enjoy 9S

Huawei Enjoy 7S

Huawei Enjoy 9e

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 8X Max

Honor 20i

Honor 9i

Honor 7X

Huawei MediaPad M5 10.1

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.0

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8

Huawei MediaPad 5T 10.1

That is one heck of a big list of handsets that will get the Android Pie fork in the not-too-distant future. There are some notable absentees though, as many handsets do have varying names for specific region launches.

EMUI 9.1 will prove to be quite the jump for handsets still running Android Oreo builds of EMUI. That means the brand new gesture navigation method, GPU Turbo 3.0, and heaps more on top. While we may likely see Android Q on new Huawei devices in the late fall, it’s still great to see these devices get up to speed with the latest full Android release.

More on Huawei:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: