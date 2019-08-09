Google Pixel C gets one more Android OTA update

After three years of releases, the Pixel C launched in December 2015 received its last expected update in June 2019. Google confirmed at the time, with the lack of July and August patches driving the point home. However, the Pixel C today did receive one more OTA update.

Google this afternoon posted a new factory and OTA image with build number OPM8.190605.005. It’s still on the same security patch with only a minor numerical difference from the update released in June.

Pixel C users began receiving the OTA yesterday, and it comes in at only 8.1 MB. They confirm that their Android tablets are still on the June 5, 2019, security patch level.

It likely contains one last bug fix, and not a sign of any future changes from Google. A support page for the Nexus 9 successor that clearly drew from the Chromebook Pixel design notes how the “Pixel C will get applicable security updates until June 2019.”

After that, we can’t guarantee more updates.

The tablet officially stoped receiving Android version updates in 2018 with only two years guaranteed for older devices. Android 8.1 Oreo made its way to the Pixel C in December 2017. It did exceed three years of expected security patches by six months.

