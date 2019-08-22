Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are some of the best truly wireless earbuds available for Android users, and with its latest firmware update, its Bluetooth connection should be getting better.

SamMobile notes today that Samsung is currently in the process of rolling out an update to Galaxy Buds owners. This update isn’t the first firmware update Samsung has rolled out, but should help out owners of the truly wireless earbuds.

Carrying the version number R170XXU0ASH2, this update should improve the stability of the Bluetooth connection between your Galaxy Buds and your smartphone. Samsung’s changelog doesn’t go into detail beyond the “stabilized” connection, but it’s probably safe to take the company’s word as face value. If you’ve been having trouble with the Buds, a quick visit to the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone to install the update should help things out. So far, this update appears to be available in the US and parts of Europe.

In a previous update, Samsung also put some work into stabilizing the Bluetooth connection as well as fixing issues with Ambient sound. This latest update is slightly larger at 1.37 mb.

