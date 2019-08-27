Depending on where you live, many forms of transportation today are benefiting from expansions, additional modes, and wider availability. New mixed directions in Google Maps help reflect how people have more options than ever to get around.

Google is specifically targeting mixed Maps directions for the first and last mile of your journey. It combines public transit with biking and ridesharing, which many transport systems around the country already encourage as a green and efficient way to get around.

Say you’re taking the subway home from a friend’s house, but your apartment is a bit too far from the station to get to on foot. Catching a ridesharing vehicle can help you travel that short distance quickly. Or, you’re headed to work at the peak of the busy back-to-school season so you need to ride your bike to the nearest bus stop to make that important 9 a.m. meeting on time.

“Mixed modes” will be listed under the existing “Transit” directions tab. Google Maps will suggest options where public systems are the primary way to get around. Walking, biking, and ridesharing help start or complete the trip.

All these different modes are factored into your travel time and ETA, while Google provides useful context for each leg:

How much your ride will cost, how long the wait is, if there’s traffic on your ride, and when your bus or train departs.

You can also choose your favorite rideshare provider and other available ride options like pool or economy.

If you’re biking, then you’ll see routes tailored for cyclists along with everything you need to know about the transit portion of your journey.

This feature is rolling out over the coming weeks in Google Maps for Android and iOS in 30 countries with more coming soon.

