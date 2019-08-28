The last major update to Google Camera elevated Night Sight to the main interface and made a number of other tweaks. It officially began rolling out with Android Q Beta 6, and should be available for all Pixel phones when Android 10 launches. Ahead of that, a new version of Google Camera introduces transparent app bars and requires the latest OS.

Following version 6.3.020.257052613 from Q Beta 6, Google Camera 6.3.026.265696615 has appeared on APK Mirror. It looks like this update is rolling out via the Play Store as the Google Camera listing was “Updated” on August 28, 2019.

This version targets Android 10 and requires the absolute latest version of the OS. Android 9 Pie is not supported like it was when the first 6.3 release leaked. This should not be an issue as all Pixel phones are getting updated to Android 10.

The primary change made with this release is transparent top bars. Previously, the strip that housed timer, motion, flash, and other controls had a solid background. This UI element is now semi-translucent to allow for more of a viewfinder preview. This transparency appears in Night Sight, Portrait, Camera, and Video modes.

The biggest change in Google Camera 6.3 is Night Sight’s availability right from the primary UI. It’s no longer buried in the “More” tab with “Panorama” getting kicked into the “More” tab.

Other tweaks include removal of white balance/color temperature controls, which simplifies the main top bar to just three controls. In Portrait mode, the front-facing “Flash” that works by brightening the screen is now called “Illumination.”

