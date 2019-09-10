Earlier today, Google made the Wasabi Stadia Controller available in all 14 countries where the game streaming service is launching this November. The company has yet to specify an exact time frame for the launch, but the Google Store today briefly provided a possible Stadia Controller delivery date.

For whatever reason, Google was originally not going to offer the green Stadia Controller in Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, or Finland. However, due to customer demand, Google acquiesced — “You asked. We heard.” — and just opened pre-orders in those countries.

A handful of Canadian buyers earlier today had the Google Store checkout page for the Stadia Controller cite a delivery date period of November 12-13th. In contrast, Clearly White and Just Black since the initial availability have noted “Ships in November.”

As of this evening, the Wasabi order page has been updated to generically reflect November delivery and not Tuesday-Wednesday. This date could have been incorrect, thus leading to the change. Alternately, Google is not yet ready to publicly announce when Stadia will launch. The company would presumably want to host another Stadia Connect event to maximize the date reveal and provide other day one logistic details.

From the “Congratulations” email after “becoming a Stadia Founder,” it appears that the redemption code to access Stadia and claim your “special Founder’s Stadia Name” will come before the hardware bundle with Midnight Blue controller and Chromecast Ultra.

